Special forces of India, Kyrgyzstan begin joint exercise in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) An exercise of the joint special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan has begun in Assam, a senior official said on Thursday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said the 13th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise 'KHANJAR' has commenced at Army base in Missamari on Wednesday and it will end on February 17.

"Exercise KHANJAR is an annual training event conducted alternatively between India and Kyrgyzstan. The last edition of the exercise was conducted in Kyrgyzstan in March 2025," he added.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 20 personnel is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent also comprising equal strength is represented by ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade, Rawat said in a statement.

"The aim of the exercise is to exchange best practices and experiences in counter terrorism and special forces operations in urban and mountainous terrain. The exercise will also focus on developing advanced special forces skills of sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft," he added.

The PRO further said that exercise KHANJAR will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties, while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism.

"The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan towards fostering peace, stability and security in the region," he added.