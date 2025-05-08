Special Friday prayers at Mosques in Karnataka for Indian soldiers: Minority Minister

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Karnataka Waqf and Minority affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that special prayers will be offered at mosques across the state for the well being of Indian soldiers who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mosques that come under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board, as well as other mosques will offer this special Friday prayers for the strength of the country's brave soldiers, Khan said in a statement.

He has written to the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board in this regard.

Meanwhile, special prayers are also being organised in all temples that come under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, for the well-being of the Indian Armed Forces, on the instructions of Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy. PTI KSU ADB