Special funding initiatives to boost operational efficiency of police force: Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Mar 10 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday announced the setting up of two new funding initiatives — the Special Investigation Fund and the Special Traffic Management Fund— to boost the police force's operational efficiency.

Speaking at a function during the flagging-off of 13 new fire tenders, the CM stressed the importance of a well-equipped and proactive police force and urged senior officials to actively participate in field operations, stating that crime rates decline where law enforcement is efficient.

The CM expressed confidence in the newly appointed DGP Akshay Sachdeva’s leadership, hoping for further achievements in policing excellence.

He encouraged Sachdeva and his team to strive for the highest standards of law and order in the country and assured them of the government’s full support.

Tamang said the procurement of the new fire tenders was made possible through joint funding from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the 15th Finance Commission.

He urged the fire services wing to enhance its emergency response capabilities and said the police department serves as the backbone of society.

Sachdeva, while underscoring the significance of the new fire tenders, commended the fire services department for its exemplary efforts in handling fire emergencies and its critical role during natural disasters. PTI COR MNB