Special Gram Sabhas on Oct 2, panchayats to be guided on development plan preparation

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Special Gram Sabhas will be held on October 2 to guide panchayats on preparing their development plans for the 2025-26 financial year, officials in Panchayati Raj Ministry said.

The sabhas (meetings) would engage over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats (GP) across the country, they said.

The training and orientation programme is being conducted under the 'Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas' Abhiyan of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, which is aimed at fostering participatory planning and timely preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) across all panchayats in the country.

It would involve 20,000 college students who will assist in the handholding and preparation of PDPs across various gram panchayats, the officials said.

According to a ministry official, the special Gram Sabhas would involve over 2.55 lakh gram panchayats, 6,700 block panchayats, and 665 district panchayats.

Officers and consultants are being deputed to selected GPs across all states and union territories (UT) for overseeing and monitoring the conduct of the sabhas.

Ahead of the October 2 programme, the ministry will also organise a national workshop on September 30, which will bring together representatives from various Union ministries and departments, state departments, faculty members from training institutes, and elected representatives from different levels of Panchayats to share best practices for adoption across states and UTs.

The officials said the workshop will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'.

"The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), coordinated by IIT-Delhi, will play a critical role this year by involving over 20,000 students in the 'Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas' Abhiyan, also known as the People's Plan Campaign," another official said.

These students will participate in the Special Gram Sabha on October 2, and also assist in the handholding and preparation of GPDPs across various Gram Panchayats, the official added.

"The partnership between UBA and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj aims to engage young minds in grassroots-level planning, marking a first in the history of the campaign," the official said.

Young Fellows working under the ‘Project for Creating Model Gram Panchayat Clusters’ as well as Fellows from Piramal Foundation, Aspirational Bharat Collaborative and Transforming Rural India Foundation will play a crucial role in co-facilitating the October 2 Gram Sabha, the official added.

The sarpanchs (village head) would be provided help in pre-planning and orientation on Localisation of of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) and their themes, orienting Gram Sabha members on Panchayat Development Index (PDI) scores, and in identifying appropriate interventions.

Additionally, special sabha-cum-orientation programmes will be held in 750 Gram Panchayats, where senior citizens aged above 75 will share their experiences, the official said.

A tree plantation campaign under the banner "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", involving the planting of 75 trees in each Gram Panchayat will also be undertaken, during which the participants will take pledges on “swachhata” (cleanliness), “Nasha-mukt Bharat” (drug-free India), Fit India, and youth-driven visions for the future, according to the official.

"The 'Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas' Abhiyan covers nearly 65-68 per cent of India's population. Its success is vital in realising the goals of holistic rural development," the official added. PTI AO RPA