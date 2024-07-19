Special hall in Satara museum inaugurated for 'wagh nakh' display; Fadnavis takes swipe at opponents

Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) A special hall in Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay in Maharashtra's Satara district to showcase the 'wagh nakh' of the legendary warrior king was inaugurated on Friday in a grand function attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The 'wagh nakh', a tiger claw-shaped weapon that was used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659, was brought here from Victoria and Albert Museum in London as part of an agreement inked by the state government.

The weapon, a revered part of the legends of valour of the Maratha Empire founder, will be available for public display at the Satara museum for the next seven months.

Speaking at the event titled 'Shivshastrashauryagatha', Fadnavis said it was a historic day for the state.

"In our country, some people have the habit of creating controversies in everything. But this disease is not new. Even Chhatrapai Shivaji Maharaj faced such tendencies but he went on create 'rayateche rajya' (people's state)," Fadnavis said in an apparent swipe at some historians and opposition leaders who have raised doubts on the authenticity of the wagh nakh kept on display.

Talking about the wagh nakh replica given to CM Shinde by state cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar during the welcome event, Fadnavis, in another swipe at opponents, said, "There are a lot of people whose brains have accumulated rust and fungus. Eknathji will remove the rust and fungus using the (replica) wagh nakh." Shinde, addressing the gathering, thanked Nicholas Marchand of Victoria and Albert Museum for the cooperation that resulted in the wagh nakh being brought to Maharashtra for public display.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the wagh nakh will be an inspiration for all "Shiv premis" (followers of the warrior-king). PTI SPK BNM