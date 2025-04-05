Special hospitals to be set up for security forces battling Naxalites: Shah

Dantewada, Apr 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said special hospitals will be set up in Raipur and Jagdalpur cities of Chhattisgarh for the security personnel injured in Naxal violence.

Shah interacted with the commanders of the security forces involved in the recent successful anti-Naxal operations in Bastar region at Police Lines here, said an official release.

Bastar division was once known for the Red terror, but the 'Bastar Pandum' festival showcasing cultural heritage of tribals was successfully organized here this week, he noted, adding that it became possible only due to the valour of the security personnel.

"Today most areas of Bastar region have become free of the Naxal menace and are moving towards development. DRG (District Reserve Guard - a unit of state police) soldiers, paramilitary forces, COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite unit of CRPF) and state police have played a crucial role in this achievement," he was quoted as saying in the release.

Security camps have been established in the interior areas, the Union minister said, adding that the government is with security personnel in every situation to end the Red terror.

Special hospitals will be set up in Raipur and Jagdalpur (headquarters of Bastar district) cities for the security personnel who get injured in Naxal violence, he added.

Personnel of Bastar Fighters, COBRA Battalion, DRG, Special Task Force (STF) and state police told Shah about their operations and ongoing development works in the region.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma who holds the Home portfolio also spoke with security personnel on the occasion.

Later, in a post on X, Shah said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, our security forces have pushed Naxalites on edge. Be it a rugged forest or swollen river, be it harsh winter or scorching heat, our brave commanders have freed millions of lives from Naxal influence with their valor and courage. Today I interacted with the operational commanders of the anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada." After the interaction session, Shah had tea with the security personnel.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the closing ceremony of Bastar Pandum festival, Shah appealed to the Naxalites to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

At the same time, he reiterated that the government is committed to eliminating the Naxal menace by March 2026.

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, comprising the districts of Kanker, Kondgaon, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Bastar and Sukma, has been a hotbed of Maoist activity for four decades.

Since January 2024, security forces have gunned down around 350 Naxalites in the state, mostly in the Bastar region. On March 29, eighteen Naxalites including 11 women were killed in twin encounters in Bastar region.