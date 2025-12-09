New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) ​A registry of suspects launched in 2024 helped banks and financial institutions "decline" transactions worth more than Rs 8,0​00 crore​ suspected to be involved in cyber crimes, identified over 18 lakh doubtful persons and flagged 24.67 lakh mule accounts​, the government informed P​arliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply told Lok Sabha that the ​"suspect registry of identifiers of cyber criminals has been launched by I4C ​(Indian cyber crime coordination centre) on 10.09.2024 in collaboration with banks and financial Institutions.​" H​e was asked about the government's detailed strategy to curb cyber crimes.

​"So far, more than 18.43 lakh suspect identifier data received from banks and 24.67 lakh Layer 1 mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of ​suspect registry and declined transactions worth Rs 8031.56 crore​," the minister said.

Mule accounts are bank accounts used to launder funds of financial crimes including cyber offences and they are created by either using wrong KYC documents or the original owner is ignorant of its abuse. Such funds are transferred through multi-layered mule accounts.

Kumar said a platform named 'Pratibimb' has helped in the arrest of 16,840 accused. He did not specify the time period here.

'Pratibimb'​ is a crime-mapping module that tracks the locations and digital infrastructure used by offenders.

​The minister also informed about establishing a 'Citizen Financial ​Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ (CFCFRMS)​ under the I4C​ in 2021 for "immediate"​reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters.

​"So far, financial amount of more than Rs 7,130 ​crore has been saved in more than 23.02 lakh complaints​," Kumar said.

​ To enhance investigative capabilities, according to the minister, the home m​inistry also set up national ​cyber forensic laboratories in Delhi and Assam.

The Delhi lab alone has supported probes in 12,952 cybercrime cases, providing ​"critical​" early-stage forensic support to investigators across states and union territories, he said.

The government has prioritised capacity building through the CyTrain online training platform, which has issued 1.19 lakh certificates to police and judicial officers, and the Cyber Commando Programme, under which 281 commandos have received specialised training at premier institutions.​ PTI MHS NES ZMN