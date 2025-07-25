Special Intensive Revision being misused to engineer outcomes: TN CM

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar was being misused to quietly erase voters from disadvantaged and dissenting communities, tilting the balance in favour of the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed on Friday.

This exercise was "not about reform. It is about engineering outcomes," he alleged.

"What happened in Bihar says it all: the Delhi regime knows the same electorate that once voted for it will now vote it out. That is why it is trying to stop them from voting altogether," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He further said, "If you cannot defeat us, you seek to delete us. Don’t play with fire. Any threat to our democracy will be met with firm resistance." Tamil Nadu would raise its voice with full force and fight this "injustice with every democratic weapon at its disposal," the CM cautioned.

To those having belief in the Constitution, he said the issue was not about just one state but about the very foundation of our Republic.

"Democracy belongs to the people. It will not be stolen. #BiharSIR #QuitSIR," Stalin said in the post.

After 22 years, the Election Commission is carrying out Special Intensive Revision in Bihar to weed out ineligible people from the electoral rolls and ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the list. It will also help remove duplicate entries of voters who have enrolled themselves in multiple places, according to the poll body. PTI JSP KH