Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls likely to be rolled out in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Delhi poll panel has begun preparations for the possible launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital soon, though no date has yet been decided, officials said on Monday.

Preparations are underway for the exercise, with officials being trained and vacancies in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) being filled, they added.

The revision drive is expected to ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the electoral rolls ahead of the next elections, an official said.

While the Election Commission is yet to announce an official schedule, sources indicated that groundwork for the exercise has entered an advanced stage.

"We want to be prepared whenever the exercise is launched. We are training officers. The polling stations are being rationalised and the BLOs (booth level officers) are being trained for the intensive paperwork that will happen once the exercise begins," said another official.

While there are no elections scheduled in Delhi immediately, officials said they need to be prepared.

In July, electoral data from the 2008 Special Intensive Revision was uploaded on the Delhi CEO’s website, triggering speculation that the exercise could be expanded across the country.

The SIR of the voter list in Bihar — the first since 2003 — sparked a huge political row, with the opposition parties alleging that the exercise is aimed at depriving people of their right to vote. The EC has maintained that the SIR's purpose was to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll and no ineligible voter is included on it.

The SIR's findings reduced the total number of registered voters in Bihar, from 7.9 crore before the exercise to 7.24 crore.

The Special Summary Revision, 2025, released by the Delhi chief electoral officer this year, showed that the capital has 1,55,24,858 registered voters, of which 83,49,645 are men, 71,73,952 are women and 1,261 third-gender voters. PTI SLB AMJ AMJ