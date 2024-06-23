Special investigation teams nab two robbers who terrorised public with daggers

Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Two notorious robbers, against whom a policeman had to open fire two days ago when they allegedly posed a threat to the public on the road, have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Masood Ur Rahman, the accused number one in the case, is a habitual offender who worked as a welder and cab driver, a police release said.

He was visiting his aunt's house at Musheerabad in the city and on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, he asked Fazal Ur Rahman (accused number two) to join him in committing robbery.

While Masood carried a large dagger, Fazal had a small one, intending to intimidate or harm anyone who resisted their attempt.

Masood took a scooter with Fazal riding pillion to scout the city roads.

They noticed another scooter parked near a bar at Chaderghat at 12.30 am, which they then stole and sped away from the spot. They parked the stolen scooter near the house of Fazal for disposing of it later, the release said.

They later tried to rob a mobile phone from a person at Secunderabd at 2.30 am, and when he resisted, they threatened him with the daggers.

They took off with his mobile phone, fleeing the spot by brandishing their sharp-edged weapons at the public to terrorise them.

Hearing the victim’s cries for help, an Anti-Snatching team of two constables began chasing the robbers, the release said.

The two accused brandished their daggers at the police team as well, threatening to kill them if they continued the chase.

They even attempted to snatch another pedestrian’s mobile phone but abandoned the effort upon realising that they were being closely chased, and sped away from the spot.

"Fearing that the offenders posed a threat of harm to the public, one of the constables fired at the offenders' two-wheeler, aiming for the tire. The bullet struck accused one's (Masood) right leg calf, but they continued to flee. Another round was fired but it failed to discharge," the release said.

The two accused persons managed to escape but special investigation teams identified and nabbed them within 48 hours, it added. PTI SJR ANE