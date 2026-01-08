Special legislature session to pass resolution demanding re-implementation of MGNREGA: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a special session of the state legislature will be called soon to pass a resolution demanding the centre for re-implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The CM said this at a meeting of Congress legislators at a hotel here, to discuss the nationwide "Save MGNREGA" mass movement organised by the AICC.

Deputy CM and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, all ministers, MLAs, and Legislative Council members were present.

The Congress has demanded that the centre scrap the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, and bring back the UPA-era MGNREGA.

Earlier in the day, the state cabinet decided not to accept the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it.

"A special session of the state legislature will be called soon to pass a resolution demanding the re-implementation of the MGNREGA," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying at the meeting by his office in a release.

The MGNREGA was a scheme to create employment in rural areas for Dalits, women and farmers, he said. One hundred days of employment opportunities were available under this scheme in a year. "But, the central government has taken up the task of taking away this very employment," he alleged.

Accusing the central government of removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the scheme, Siddaramaiah claimed, "By doing this, Gandhi has been killed once again. This is the lesson taught to them by the Sangh Parivar." Terming the centre repealing the MGNREGA as an injustice to crores of Dalits, he said, "Our struggle must be intensified. Those who have taken away the employment rights of the poor must be taught a lesson. The Sangh Parivar cannot tolerate the poor becoming economically empowered." Calling for a mass movement to re-implement the MGNREGA, the CM said, every gram panchayat member should reach out to those working under the MGNREGA scheme.

"MLAs should also work to make people aware of the issue. An environment needs to be created where our struggle develops into a mass movement," he said, adding that it is unconstitutional to cancel a programme implemented by the Congress government and take away the right to employment from the poor. PTI KSU ADB