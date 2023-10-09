Special makeover for tram car on sesquicentinnial year and Durga Puja

Special Tram between Tollygunge – Ballygunge during Durga puja in Kolkata Kolkata Oct 9 (PTI) The iconic tram service in the city has turned 150 this year and a tram car has been given a makeover to celebrate the occasion during Durga Puja this month.

The tram car, part of an effort to celebrate the festival in an unique way, has been designed to also commemorate the UNESCO heritage tag to the city's Durga puja festival, a statement by the West Bengal Transport Corporation said.

It will ply between Ballygunge and Tollygunge areas in the southern part of the city covering some popular Puja marquees. The trial run of the specially decorated tram car was held a couple of days ago and the service will continue till New Year, it said.

The exteriors of the tram car have hand-painted artworks honouring artisans of Kumortuli, the traditional potters' quarters in North Kolkata which has evolved into a major hub for making of idols. There are also paintings of ‘Sindoor khela’ (smearing of vermilion by women devotees) and ‘Dhunuchi’ dance, typically performed before the goddess. Other paintings depict a visually impaired artiste and women dhakis, heritage landmarks and cultural aspects.

Dhakis are those who play the dhak, one of the oldest instruments of Bengal made of a big wooden shell with two parchment heads. It was formerly the domain of men but women are being increasingly seen playing it. Kolkata is the only city in the country to have tram services and tram cars here typically have two bogies.

“We are ecstatic that the Durga Puja festival has provided a beautiful backdrop to this unique tram that will enthrall people,” the statement quoted the WBTC managing director of Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

The makeover inside the bogies include cane installations and ‘Alpona’, a highly stylised folk art form traditionally practiced by women, besides mirroring the luxurious appeal of the city which is regarded as the country's cultural capital.

Interactive elements and QR codes will engage visitors allowing them to explore stories of those behind the festivities as they enjoy their ride in the tram.

“This is a tribute to the city's Puja spirit and the tram, the city's heritage," the statement said quoting WBTC chairman Madan Mitra.

WBTC has collaborated with Asian Paints and XXL Collective for the special tram, the statement added.