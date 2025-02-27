Special meeting to be held in Delhi on in principle approval for Parandur airport: Ram Mohan Naidu

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) A special meeting will be held in New Delhi soon with regard to the ‘in principle approval’ sought by the Tamil Nadu government for Chennai’s second airport at Parandur, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.

The villagers and farmers of Parandur and neighbouring villages have been opposing the greenfield airport project as it would take away their places including fertile lands.

Without going much into details, the Civil Aviation Minister said the ‘site’ for airport was identified by the state government and the Central government developed the project as it was keen on having more airports in the country.

"We are not the ones who select where the airport should be. It is the state government which proposes, selects, and asks for site clearance. Then we study the feasibility, the operation, navigation, and technicalities," the Minister told reporters at the airport here.

So, any issue related to land lies with the state government, the Minister said. "Wherever they show us the land, we conduct the feasibility study and tell them this is good for building an airport,” Ram Mohan said in reply to a question.

The Parandur airport project, he said, has been in discussion for quite some time and the site clearance was applied first and it was cleared. Secondly, the state government has sought the ‘in principle approval’ now.

"We have done a thorough consultation and within a week or two we will have a special meeting in Delhi for the in principle approval for which due process will be followed,” the Minister said.

During the feasibility study, the presence of airports around and how the airspace can be utilised by the defence and civil sectors were taken into account. Accordingly, clearance has been obtained from all the operators for providing the site approval, he added.

On his maiden visit to Chennai airport after becoming the Union Minister, Ram Mohan inaugurated the Udaan Yatri Cafe, the second such one in the country after Kolkata.

Since its launch, the Udaan Yatri Cafe in Kolkata airport was a huge success, generating a daily sales of Rs 35,000. It provides water bottle for Rs 10, tea/coffee for Rs 10, samosa for Rs 20 and sweet of the day for Rs 20 for the benefit of passengers.

“Its because we feel nobody should be hungry at the airport due to high prices or unreasonable price. We want to see that every airport has this cafe in the future," he said. PTI JSP ADB