Special NIA court orders attachment of property of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday ordered the attachment of over 1.5 kanals (1 kanal is equal to 5,445 sq ft) of land belonging to US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Shah alias "Dr Fai".

Judge Yahaya Firdous passed the order after Assistant Public Prosecutor Mohammad Iqbal Rather moved an application seeking attachment of property of Fai under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (85 of BNSS) on the ground that this court had already declared the accused as an absconder in a case registered in 2020 under various sections of the UAPA.

"... this court directs collector Budgam to attach the immovable property of land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Khewat No 60, survey No 466 in village Wadwan and land measuring 11 marlas under Khewat No 136, Survey No 343 situated at village Chattabugh (belonging to Fai) and take possession forthwith.

"Before attaching the property, district collector Budgam shall ensure that the help of revenue authorities is taken to identify and demarcate the property," the court said in a seven-page order.

It directed the Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police to provide necessary support, if required, to the collector while attaching the property. PTI SKL DIV DIV