Special NIA court sentences ISIS operative to 7 years in jail

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A special NIA court here convicted an operative of banned global terror group ISIS and sentenced him to seven years in jail, an official said on Tuesday.

Adnan Hassan, who was arrested on January 29, 2016 over his affiliation with the ISIS, was convicted by the special court in Delhi on Monday, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

He was handed over the jail sentence along with a fine of Rs 4,000 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The official said Hassan was found guilty in the case related to the ISIS Abu Dhabi module. The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy involving Indian nationals Sheikh Azhar Al Islam Sattar Sheikh, Mohammed Farhan Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh and Adnan Hassan.

"These individuals are members of the proscribed terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), along with other yet unidentified associates. Their conspiracy aimed at identifying, motivating, radicalizing, recruiting, and training susceptible youths for planning and execution of terrorist attacks," the spokesperson said.

The NIA had registered a case on January 28, 2016 under relevant sections of IPC and UA(P)A as on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The investigation has revealed that Hassan used a variety of online platforms and methods, including posts, news articles, comments, videos, images, and the commentary of Islamic scholars, to motivate individuals to join ISIS. He also provided financial support to the accused Abdullah Basith and other associates," the spokesperson said.

On the basis of evidence, a chargesheet was filed against Hassan in the special court on July 25, 2016. PTI SKL TIR TIR