Special OPD for transgender community soon in J’khand hospitals

Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand health department has directed all medical colleges, district hospitals and other health institutions to set up special OPD services for the transgender community, an official said on Saturday.

All doctors, nurses, and staff in hospitals will be given special training on sensitivity and professional behaviour towards transgender people, he added.

In a statement, Health Minister Irfan Ansari said the "historic decision" was taken to grant the transgender community respect and equal healthcare rights.

“Special OPD (Outpatient Department) services for transgender persons are being started in all government medical colleges, district hospitals, and health institutions of the state, where they will receive test, consultation, and treatment in a respectful manner without any discrimination,” Ansari said in a statement.

The health department is also implementing the ‘Samman Swastha Seva’, under which special medical services and psychological support will be provided, keeping in mind the specific needs of the transgender community, he added.

Ansari said, “Every individual deserves respect and dignity. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that the transgender community gets an equal place in the mainstream, and I am personally committed to this.” PTI SAN SAN NN