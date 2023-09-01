Special Parliament session could be precursor for early Lok Sabha polls: Nitish

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday claimed that the special session of Parliament convened later this month could be a precursor to early Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) leader was replying to queries from journalists after returning from Mumbai where the opposition coalition INDIA held its latest round of talks.

"You just need to understand that convening of the special session only adds credence to the possibility of early Lok Sabha polls, which I have been speaking of for some time," he said.

Kumar, whose party has 16 members in the Lok Sabha, also declared that the demand of a nationwide caste census will be raised "strongly" during the session, which will be held from September 18 to 22. PTI NAC SOM SOM