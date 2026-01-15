Special philatelic cover released to commemorate Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The Department of Posts on Thursday released a special philatelic cover to commemorate Gangasagar Mela, a statement said.

The special cover, titled 'Gangasagar Mela: A Confluence of Tradition, Devotion, Emotion, and Spiritual Belief', was unveiled at the Kolkata GPO by Director General of Postal Services Jitendra Gupta.

The design highlights the ritual of the 'Maha Snan' and features the historic Kapil Muni Temple at the sacred confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal, reflecting the religious and cultural importance of the Gangasagar Mela, the statement said.

The special cover is now available for sale at the Philatelic Bureau of the Kolkata GPO, it said. PTI SCH SOM