Special PMLA Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against Louise Khurshid

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A special court in Lucknow has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid and others for alleged offences of money laundering related to the "misuse" of government funds in the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment, the agency said Tuesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate said that it had filed the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) seeking confiscation of properties worth Rs. 45.92 lakh and conviction of the accused on August 11 before the special PMLA court, Lucknow.

“The Special PMLA Court, Lucknow has taken cognisance of the PC on November 25, 2025. The ED initiated investigation on the basis of 17 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Economic Offences Wing against Pratyush Shukla, a representative of Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, and others,” the statement said.

Questions sent to Louise Khurshid seeking her reaction remained unanswered.

The Uttar Pradesh police had filed a charge sheet in all 17 cases against Athar Farooqui alias Mohammed Athar, as the then Secretary of the Trust, and the then project Director, Louise Khurshid.

“The ED investigation revealed that the grant-in-aid of Rs. 71.50 lakh received by the Trust was not used for holding camps as sanctioned by the central government. The funds were instead allegedly diverted by Pratyush Shukla, Mohammad Athar, and Louise Khurshid for the interest of the Trust and their personal gain,” the ED said.

The agency had earlier provisionally attached 15 immovable properties worth Rs. 29.51 lakh, in the form of agricultural land, in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rs. 16.41 lakh lying in the four bank accounts linked to the Trust, it said.

Allegations of corruption and forgery were levelled against the Trust's office-bearers in 2012 when Salman Khurshid was a minister in the then UPA government. However, the Khurshids had denied any wrongdoing. PTI ABS RT RT