Special POCSO court sentences man to 7 years in jail for sexual assault

Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A man was sentenced to seven years in jail in a POCSO Act case by a Thane court.

Advertisment

Special Judge (POCSO) DS Deshmukh, in his recent order, also fined Rohit More Rs 2,500, an official said.

On November 19, 2017, More had kissed the victim and touched her inappropriately, Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu said.

More was convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences, he said.

Eight witnesses were examined, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM