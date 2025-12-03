Special police team deployed to curb thefts at Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) With the daily pilgrim turnout nearing one lakh, police have intensified surveillance at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala to curb a rise in thefts and related offences.

Since the start of the pilgrimage season, 40 cases—including thefts, assaults and disputes among taxi drivers—have been reported, a press release said on Wednesday.

In view of the growing crowds and recurring reports of pickpocketing at Pampa and sannidhanam (the temple complex), a special police team has been deployed at key locations to identify and apprehend offenders, it added.

Authorities urged pilgrims to remain vigilant and safeguard their wallets, mobile phones and other valuables.

Most pickpocketing and theft cases have been reported from the Neelimala region, where inspections have now been strengthened, the statement further said.

Surveillance has also been intensified in Appachimedu and surrounding areas, and more inspections will be carried out in these zones, officials added. PTI LGK SSK