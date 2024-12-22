Special police team to investigate the suicide of trader in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) A special team has been constituted to investigate the alleged suicide of a small-time trader at Kattappana in the hill district of Idukki, reportedly due to the non-release of funds he had deposited in a CPI(M)-controlled cooperative bank. A nine-member special investigation team headed by Kattappana Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will conduct the inquiry, police said.

The trader, Mulangassery Sabu, 56, was found hanging on the staircase outside the Kattappana Rural Development Cooperative Society bank on Friday.

A suicide note reportedly written by Sabu recovered by the police had stated that the bank secretary and two other staff members were responsible for his death as they insulted him whenever he went there asking for his money.

"A comprehensive inquiry covering all aspects will be carried out by the special investigation team," Idukki District Police Superintendent Vishnu Pratheep T K told the media on Sunday. The police registered a case under section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Meanwhile, Marykutty, the wife of Sabu, has demanded abetment charges to be filed against the officials of the CPI(M)-controlled cooperative bank.

Speaking at a press conference in Kattappana on Sunday, Marykutty revealed that the bank had repeatedly delayed their withdrawal requests over the past year and a half, leaving them waiting each time, except on one occasion.

She further disclosed that Sabu had been attempting to withdraw money from his account to cover her medical expenses. Marykutty also accused the bank officials of verbally abusing and threatening Sabu.

Idukki SP stated that the police team will thoroughly investigate all complaints related to the incident. Addressing the media, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine assured on Sunday that a fair probe would be conducted, and family of the deceased would get justice.

Roshy, also the MLA of Idukki assured, allegation that bank officials threatened Sabu would also be investigated. PTI ARM ADB