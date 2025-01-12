Special policy to make youth proficient in foreign languages: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said a special policy will be made to make youth proficient in the languages of different countries for which the state government will bear the expenditure.

Saini was addressing a state-level 'Yuva Diwas' event organised in Panchkula on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, an official release said.

He said the government will bear the expenses of making the youth learn foreign languages and getting these certified from the concerned agency.

The government is starting the Hartron Advanced Skill Centre project, the CM said.

"Under this, 87 advanced skill centres will be opened in the first year. These centres will provide NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework) recognised certificates," he said.

This will enable the youth to get trained in nationally and internationally recognised skills, he said.

He said earlier Hartron's skill centres were mainly opened at the district level but now, these will also be opened at sub-divisions and rural development blocks.

These will provide advanced training in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cyber security and block chain. This will increase employment opportunities for the youth, the CM said.

On this occasion, Saini inaugurated 250 gyms for rural youth.

Saini said to provide better employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, the government has started the work of providing practical training by partnering with about 258 industries.

The chief minister said the aim of the state government is that by the year 2030, every youth of the state should be skilled and financially prosperous.

To achieve this goal, effective steps have been taken like NSQF in schools, 'Pahal Yojana' in colleges, incubation centres in universities and MoUs with industries for training as per their need in technical institutes, he said.

Encouraging the youth to join politics, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon them that they should come forward in active politics because the coming time belongs to the youth.

Paying obeisance to Swami Vivekananda, Saini called upon the youth to eliminate the social evil of drugs from the state.

"Vivekananda ji had sounded the clarion call for renaissance in India. He created a flame of self-respect, pride and spiritual awakening among the countrymen," he said.

Sharing information about the work done by the state government for the state youth, he said this is the third term of the government.

"In the 10 years of the last two terms, we have made every effort to give all kinds of facilities to youths. We are implementing the National Education Policy to give you modern education of the 21st century. PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been implemented to help the youth hone their skills. The country's first Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University has also been opened in the state," the Chief Minister added. PTI CHS NB NB