Special prayers held at Ajmer dargah for Palestinians in Gaza

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The body of 'khadims' (caretakers) of the Ajmer dargah held a prayer meeting on Friday for Palestinians in Gaza.

Sarvar Chisti, secretary of Anjuman Syed Zadgan, said the programme titled "Stop Bloodshed in Palestine" was held on the dargah premises.

"Mahatma Gandhi had once said that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people. This has been the stand of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee that Palestine belongs to Arabs and we also have the same philosophy," Chisti told reporters in Ajmer.

He said that Palestinian people should be allowed to live in peace.

On Thursday, the spiritual head of the Ajmer dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan had issued a statement urging the United Nations and the Indian government to intervene to halt the conflict following attacks in Israel by Hamas.