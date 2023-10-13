Special prayers held in mosques across Kerala for peace in Palestine

Kozhikode, Oct 13 (PTI) Special prayers were held in mosques across Kerala on Friday to pray for well-being of Palestinians, who are under attack from Israeli forces.

Grand Mufti A P Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar, who led the prayers at Markas here, asked the union government to mediate peace talks between the Palestinian armed group Hamas and Israel.

"The Israel-Palestine conflict should end as soon as possible. India should also take steps to distribute relief materials to the Palestinians in Gaza," Musliyar, who is also the General Secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, said.

Referring to media reports on Israel cutting water, food and fuel supply to the already beseiged Gaza strip in Palestine, he said it was 'worrisome.' "The air strikes launched by Israel on densely populated localities in Gaza is unacceptable," he said.

Musliyar urged world leaders to come together and take steps to ensure peace in the region.

After the brutal attacks carried out by the Palestinian armed group Hamas, early on October 7, in the southern parts of the Jewish state, Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against the group that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Israeli warplanes have since pounded downtown Gaza city, home to Hamas' centres of government.

On the seventh day, over 3,000 people were killed on both sides. PTI RRT RRT ROH