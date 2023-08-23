Special prayers offered across Delhi for Chandrayaan-3 success

Delhi: People in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurudwaras for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon.

Advertisment

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with others joined a special "Ardas" held at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here to pray for the success of the mission.

Nearly 150 girl students of Al Jamiatul Islamia Islahul Banat madrassa at Mandoli were also part of a special prayer held there hours before the scheduled landing of the Chandrayaan lander.

The Vishu Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a "Yajna" at Sant Nagar Burari, praying for the success of India's ambitious project.

Advertisment

"We have unwavering faith that god will definitely listen to our collective prayer done with pure mind and special mantras of Vedas," said Vimlesh Bansal, a vedic scholar at Arya Samaj temple.

Delhi government school children also joined the nation in praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan lander by making special posters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared pictures of the school children on social media platform X.

Advertisment

"Delighted to see the sincere interest and enthusiasm of the Delhi Govt. school kids as they await Chandrayaan-3's landing. Heartfelt wishes from these young minds add to the excitement of the evening. Our scientists are making us immensely proud," he wrote on X.

Delighted to see the sincere interest and enthusiasm of the Delhi Govt. school kids as they await for Chandrayaan-3 landing. Heartfelt wishes from these young minds add to the excitement of the evening. Our scientists are making us immensely proud. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GDVNsjKbd3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2023

ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface later on the day.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.