Special prayers offered at mosques across Karnataka for well-being of Indian armed forces

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Special prayers were offered at mosques across Karnataka on Friday for the well-being of the Indian armed forces against the backdrop of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Mosques that come under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board, as well as other mosques offered prayers.

"In these tough times, we stand with our country. We support our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), our Home Minister (Amit Shah) and stand with the government. We offered special prayers today at all the mosques across the state for the well-being of our Indian armed forces, their families and the people of this country.

"May Allah give success to our armed forces in their mission," Mufti Mohamed Maqsoon Imran, Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid, Bengaluru, told PTI.

The move came a day after Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board to organise special prayers at mosques across the state for the well-being of Indian soldiers who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Recently, special prayers were organised for the armed forces in all temples under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, on the instructions of Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy. PTI AMP KH