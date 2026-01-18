Special programmes to read out draft electoral rolls under SIR held at polling stations in UP

Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Sunday said that special programmes for reading out of draft electoral rolls was organised at all polling stations across the state under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

To ensure effective implementation and transparency of the exercise, officials from the Chief Electoral Officer's office conducted on-ground inspections of polling stations in various districts, he said.

Rinwa said that during the inspections, the officials reviewed arrangements at the polling stations and assessed the quality of work being carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

It was ensured that BLOs were present at their respective booths on time and were reading out the draft electoral rolls to voters.

He said information related to voters marked as deceased, shifted, absent, having duplicate entries or flagged for other reasons was being clearly communicated during the exercise.

The CEO said the objective of the SIR programme is to make the electoral rolls as accurate, updated and error-free as possible so that no eligible voter is left out.

Ensuring the participation of every eligible citizen, in line with the intent of the Election Commission of India, is essential for strengthening democracy, he added.

Rinwa appealed to all voters in the state to verify their names in the electoral rolls at their respective booths.

In case of omission or any error, voters have been urged to submit claims and objections in a timely manner through Forms 6, 7 or 8, either online or offline, to further enhance the credibility of the electoral rolls. PTI ABN NB NB