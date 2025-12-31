Special public prosecutor held for taking bribe for 'better argument' in atrocity case

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 31 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths have laid a trap and arrested a Special Public Prosecutor for allegedly accepting a bribe to present a 'better argument' in an SC/ST atrocities case pending before a local court, officials said.

The case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Naveen, a resident of Kandanuli village in Vikarabad district of Telangana, with the Lokayukta alleging that the advocate appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) demanded an illegal gratification.

According to officials, the accused, Rajamahendra G, serving as SPP at the II Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court, Kalaburagi, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for presenting a "better argument" in an atrocity case.

The Lokayukta officials said the accused had earlier accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant and was insisting on the balance amount.

Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap on Tuesday morning during which the accused allegedly accepted Rs 25,000 in cash.

The accused was caught red-handed with the tainted money, and Rs 25,000 in cash was recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway, officials added. PTI GMS ADB