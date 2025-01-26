Special R-Day function held for families hit by mysterious deaths in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) A special Republic Day function was organised on Sunday for more than 350 residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Badhaal currently under observation in three separate facilities after the mysterious deaths of 17 people in their remote village, officials said.

Seventeen members, including 13 children, from three families died under mysterious circumstances after falling sick in the village in Rajouri district between December 7 and January 19.

Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) Abhishek Sharma celebrated the 76th Republic Day with the families of Badhaal, showcasing the district administration's commitment to the affected families' welfare, a spokesperson said.

The event began with children from the village singing of the national anthem, symbolising unity and patriotism, he said.

Sharma appreciated the enthusiasm and participation of youngsters, emphasising the importance of instilling national pride among the younger generation.

The revenue department distributed blankets among the families recently shifted from Badhaal, providing relief to those facing challenging circumstances, the spokesperson said.

The deputy commissioner also expressed condolences to the families affected by the deaths and assured them of the administration's full support and solidarity.

Sharma highlighted the ongoing efforts to create awareness about government schemes.

"It is our priority to ensure that every family in Badhaal is aware of and can access the benefits of welfare schemes launched by the government (for the tribal population)," he said.

He urged all those shifted from Badhaal to actively participate in the awareness campaigns and avail themselves of the opportunities provided under schemes related to health, education, livelihood and social welfare.

In a related development, National Conference leader and Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal Choudhary and the Government Medical College, Rajouri, administration organised a joint lunch for the villagers putting up at the separation facility inside the hospital.

MLA Choudhary and medical college principal AS Bhatia joined the villagers in the lunch and assured all support to help them overcome the tragedy.

Besides the medical college where 53 villagers are under observation, nearly 300 are being accommodated at the Government Nursing College and the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School. PTI COR TAS TAS SZM SZM