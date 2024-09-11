Special rail coach dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at Gandhi Darshan

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A "meticulously restored" railway coach from the bygone era, symbolising Mahatma Gandhi's famous train journeys that were instrumental in his mission to unite the nation during the freedom struggle was unveiled by Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday.

The coach, painted in a shade of brown, bears a 'III' marker depicting the third-class railway compartments he used to travel in, has been installed at Gandhi Darshan at the Rajghat here.

A life-size sculpture of the Mahatma showing him stepping down from the coach has been placed on its footsteps.

"Even after more than 75 years after his death, the philosophy and principles espoused by Gandhi are still relevant not only for India but the wider world," Shekhawat told reporters after inaugurating the special coach.

The Culture Ministry said this unique exhibit, donated by the Ministry of Railways, features "a meticulously restored railway coach from the era of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising his famous train journeys that were instrumental in his mission to unite the nation and advocate for justice and equality".

Gandhi's early travels across the Indian subcontinent in third-class railway compartments were pivotal in shaping his understanding of India and his vision of a united nation.

"These journeys played a crucial role in Gandhi's life, allowing him to connect with people from all walks of life, understand their struggles and evolve his philosophy of truth, non-violence and social justice, realising the power of collective strength and the need to unite the nation in its fight against oppression," the ministry said.

The railways thus became a vital tool in his mission to weave the fabric of a united, inclusive India, it said.

The railway coach at Gandhi Darshan is enriched with sculptures depicting Gandhi's travels and interactions with fellow travellers, providing visitors with an immersive experience that brings alive Mahatma Gandhi's rail journeys," the ministry said.