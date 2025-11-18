Special Revision to weed out illegal voters from electoral process in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the special revision (SR) of the voters list will help weed out illegals voters from the electoral process in the state.

The Election Commission on Monday ordered 'Special Revision' of the electoral rolls in Assam.

“As NRC has not been notified in Assam due to various legacy issues, the Special Intensive Revision of voters list has been temporarily deferred,” the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

The Election Commission has, however, ordered a Special Revision of the voter lists, he said.

“This will help us to weed out the illegal (voters) form our electoral process,” Sarma said.

He assured the state government's full cooperation in this regard.

The Special Revision will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens, he said.

According to instructions issued by the poll authority for the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

Officials said that the SR stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The EC had last month ordered SIR in 12 states and Union Territories with four going to polls next year.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said on October 27 that a special order will be issued for electoral rolls revision in Assam as a Supreme Court-supervised exercise to verify citizenship is about to be concluded in Assam, and the state has separate provisions with regard to citizenship under the Citizenship Act.

Assembly elections in Assam were due to be held next year. PTI DG NN