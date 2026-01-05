Special scheme with more incentives framed for cities like Parbhani to attract investments: CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has framed a separate scheme with more incentives to attract investments in cities like Parbhani where there is less industrial footprint, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Addressing a rally for the January 15 civic polls, he said Parbhani has been added to the list of "emerging' cities", for which separate packages have been made.

"The Maharashtra state government has framed a scheme for cities Parbhani where not much industry is present. Through this scheme, we will give additional incentives to industries coming here. This will attract a large number of investments to Parbhani," he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been inked with Tata Trust for an incubation centre here that will train 3000 youth from Parbhani every year, and a ring road with an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore has been sanctioned, he said.

"Parbhani has now got an underground sewerage line project through AMRUT scheme and a fund of Rs 409 crore. A water supply project costing Rs 157 crore has also been sanctioned under AMRUT scheme. Under Swachh Bharat scheme, garbage is being used for electricity generation. Parbhani will also get 40 electric buses worth Rs 14 crore," he said.

"Parbhani gave a chance to many parties till now. But what they did with this opportunity, I don't know. We have changed the face of the cities that gave an opportunity to BJP. Those who live in history die in history. History should be respected but we have to carve our own way of the future," he said.

Take care of the BJP's 'lotus' symbol and Parbhani will be taken care of for the next five years, the CM asserted.

A total of 411 candidates are in the fray for 65 seats in Parbhani Municipal Corporation. While the BJP is contesting 33 seats without any alliance, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded contestants on 31 seats. Ajit Pawar's NCP has fielded candidates on 56 seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are contesting 48 seats, while the figure is 28 for the Congress and 10 for NCP (SP). PTI AW BNM