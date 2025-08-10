Special screening of 'Tanvi The Great' draws huge footfall in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) 'Tanvi The Great', a film about a young woman with autism, who resolves to join the Army to fulfil her late Army officer father’s dream of saluting the Indian flag at the Siachen Glacier, was screened in a special show that drew various sections of the people connected with autistic children in Jammu and Kashmir.
Zuvi Preschool and Daycare, a school working with such children, organised the special screening at Palm Island Theatre here, bringing together parents, doctors, therapists, special educators, and media professionals to spread the message of inclusion and support for children with special needs.
"We organised a special screening of the film 'Tanvi The Great' here today. This powerful film, produced and directed by Padma Bhushan Shri Anupam Kher ji, beautifully captures the journey of a child with autism, promoting awareness, acceptance, and inclusion in society," founding principal of Zuvi Preschool and Daycare, Nishu Chandra, told reporters.
Directed by Anupam Kher, the film tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a neurodivergent girl whose determination rises far above the limitations of her body. Her goal is to fulfil her late father Captain Samar Partap Raina's dream of saluting the national flag at the Siachen Glacier's Bana Post.
Megha Sambyal, a parent of an autistic child, expressed her gratitude for showcasing such a film in Jammu to educate people about autism. "We are thankful for such initiatives, which help in the betterment of our children with autism," she said.
Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, and Arvind Swamy feature in the cast. Kher plays Tanvi’s befuddled and initially dismissive grandfather, Colonel Raina. PTI AB MNK MNK