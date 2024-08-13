Special service medals for Latur SP, four other cops

Latur (Maharashtra), Aug 13 (PTI) Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and four other police officials or personnel in the district have been awarded special service medals for serving in Naxal-affected regions, a release said here on Tuesday.

Ahead of Independence Day, state director general of police awards the medal to officers and personnel who have served in Naxal-affected regions of Maharashtra for two years or more.

SP Munde, assistant police inspectors Akshay Madhavrao Patil from Udgir Traffic Branch and Gajanan Vyankatrao Totewad from Kingaon police station; and constables Abhimanyu Ashok Gadve and Datta Havappa Madole, both serving at the police training center in Babhulgaon, have been honored with the medals. PTI COR KRK