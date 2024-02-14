Special session of Maharashtra legislature on Feb 20 to discuss Maratha reservation issue

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community, the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday evening.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is on hunger strike since February 10 demanding that such a session be convened to address the community's demand of quota.

The issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday after which it was decided to hold a special session, the CMO statement said. PTI PR KRK