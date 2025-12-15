Special session of MP assembly on Dec 17 to be very fruitful for state's development: Tomar

Bhopal, Dec 15 (PTI) The special session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly on December 17 will be "very fruitful" with regard to the state's development, speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday.

The special session has been called to mark the completion of 69 years of the first session of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. Madhya Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956 and the first session of the Assembly was convened on December 17 that year.

"December 17 is very important in the history of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. A special session has been organised on this occasion. In this session, all members will discuss what we should do to achieve a developed Madhya Pradesh," Tomar told reporters after holding a meeting to review the preparations for the special session.

"Today, MP is counted among developing states. Records have been set in many areas. This generation has an important responsibility to ensure that it becomes developed Madhya Pradesh in the future. To achieve this goal, everyone should discuss and move forward based on the conclusions. In this regard, I believe this session will prove to be very fruitful," Tomar said. PTI MAS BNM