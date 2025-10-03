Special session of Punjab Assembly proposed on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) A special session of the Punjab Assembly has been proposed to be convened in Anandpur Sahib on November 24 as part of the series of events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

It will be for the first time if the session is held outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex located in Chandigarh.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said a historic session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha is proposed to be held at Anandpur Sahib on November 24. Bains along with Deepak Bali, advisor to the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, held a meeting with a religious panel here.

The state government has planned a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru in November.

A series of programmes, including 'Nagar Kirtans', 'Kirtan Darbars', light and sound show, drone shows and major religious gatherings at Sri Anandpur Sahib, will honour the Guru's legacy of sacrifice and secularism.

The events aim to spread the Guru Sahib's timeless message of secularism, universal brotherhood and sacrifice, promoting harmony and social unity among people of all backgrounds, said Bains.

Bains said that the Punjab government is organising a nation-wide observance to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary, reflecting the profound reverence for the 'Hind Di Chadar'.

The events have been meticulously planned to perpetuate the Guru's legacy of sacrifice, secularism and human rights, he said.

The programmes will start with the four 'Nagar Kirtans' to commence from different parts of the country.

One will begin from Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) on November 18 from Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will attend the 'Nagar Kirtan', while other three will originate from Malwa (Faridkot and Bathinda), and the Majha and Doaba regions.

All four processions will converge at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the evening of November 22, he said.

Bains said the official commencement of the events will be marked by an 'ardas' (prayer) at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on October 25, followed by a 'Kirtan Darbar' the same evening at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The primary celebrations will then shift to Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, where more than one crore 'Sangat' is expected to gather from across the globe.

A tent city will be established to accommodate more than 10,000 'Sangat' daily from November 19 to 30.

The events here will include an 'Akhand Path Sahib' and 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan' (all religion conference), exhibitions and drone shows.

Bains further said that Punjab's first ever large-scale drone shows depicting the Guru's life and martyrdom, and a special 'Nagar Kirtan' from Kiratpur Sahib will be organised.

The observances will conclude with a 'Hukamnama', 'Ras Bhina Kirtan', and a 'Sarbat da Bhala' congregation, alongside statewide blood donation camps and a mega plantation drive of 3.50 lakh saplings.

Furthermore, from November 1 to 18, all 23 districts of Punjab will host light and sound shows focusing on the lives of the ninth Guru and his devoted disciples, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala Ji.

'Kirtan Darbars' will also be held at 130 'Charan Chhoeh' holy sites associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Major events are also planned for other key cities linked to Guru's life, including Amritsar, Baba Bakala and Patiala.

He further informed that Chief Minister Mann will lay the foundation stone for a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib on October 5 and will hold a meeting with the religious panel to review the preparations for the grand religious events.