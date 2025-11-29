Special squads intensify checks to curb pilgrim exploitation in Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) With the annual pilgrimage underway at the Lord Ayyappa temple, special squads have intensified inspections at major commercial centres in Sabarimala and Pampa to prevent the exploitation of pilgrims, officials said on Saturday.

The inspections are being carried out under the joint leadership of the Legal Metrology, Civil Supplies, Health and Revenue departments, they said.

A total fine of Rs 13,000 has been collected so far for various violations, according to a statement.

Checks are focused on violations such as selling food in unhygienic conditions, using unsealed weighing and measuring instruments, short-weighing or short-measuring items, selling products without proper labelling, charging above the MRP and tampering with prices, officials said.

Following reports of exorbitant pricing, hoarding and adulteration, authorities have issued strict instructions to display price lists prominently and ensure that no excess price is charged.

Strict action will also be taken against establishments operating without a food safety licence or found with other deficiencies, the statement added.

Sabarimala opened on November 16 for the 41-day Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which is expected to draw devotees from across the world. PTI LGK SSK