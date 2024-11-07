Special status resolution in Assembly told world what J-K people want, says CM Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said the resolution passed by the legislative assembly on the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state has told the world what the people here want.

Advertisment

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring the special status of the erstwhile state.

The move was hailed by the valley-based political parties while it prompted protests by the main opposition BJP which demanded its rollback.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a bridge in the Ganderbal area, Abdullah said, "Your voice (about special status) was raised loud and clear through the resolution passed in the assembly yesterday. It has told the world what we want and what we have set out to achieve." The chief minister said the National Conference's promises made in its election manifesto were in the process of being implemented.

Advertisment

"The promises we made through the election manifesto, be it about electricity, education, ration or gas, were mentioned by the lieutenant governor in his address (to the assembly). We wanted you to know that these promises were not just for elections but to be implemented as well," he said.

Abdullah said his government will work relentlessly over the next five years for the benefit of the people.

"We sought your mandate to govern for five years and, by the grace of the Almighty, we will not waste a single day. We will work hard to serve you.

Advertisment

"I told you that you have to work one day and that you did on the polling day. Now, for the next five years, we will work for you," he added. PTI MIJ NSD NSD