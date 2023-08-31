Special summary revision of Assam electoral rolls in accordance with constituencies post delimitation

Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) The Election Commission of India has directed the Assam election department to carry out a special summary revision of electoral rolls in accordance with constituencies post delimitation, chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Before revision of the electoral rolls, intensive pre-revision activities by electoral registration officer (ERO) and 100 per cent physical verification through field machinery are required to be undertaken, Goel told reporters.

New polling stations have to be created while the old ones will have to mapped in accordance with the new constituencies and voters list will have to be also prepared accordingly, the CEO said.

The entire process will be done with the help of a software and so on the directives of the ECI, both online and offline submissions of forms for correction and inclusion of names have been stopped till November 30, he said.

Advertisment

The draft publication of voters list will begin from December 1 and it is only then that these forms will be accepted with the process continuing till the last day of filing of nomination papers for elections, Goel said.

The decision on all the forms received will be taken by January 15 and the final voters list will be published on January 31.

The continuous updation of the list will continue till the last date of filing of nomination for the elections as announced by the ECI.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the first level checking of voting machines for next year's Lok Sabha polls will begin from Friday and continue till September 29.

Goel said a meeting with all national and state political parties of the state was held on Wednesday where the schedule of the special summary revision, 2024, was explained and he sought their cooperation during the entire process.

The ECI had carried out the delimitation exercise in the state and published the final report on August 11, keeping intact the number of assembly constituencies at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14, while revising the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies.

The ECI statement had reserved 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies for Scheduled Tribes (STs) while one Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

All assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state were delimited (redrawn) based on the 2001 Census. The last delimitation exercise in Assam took place in 1976 on the basis of the 1971 Census. PTI DG DG MNB