Special Summary Revision of Delhi's electoral roll 2025 begins ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Tuesday launched the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll 2025 across all the 70 assembly constituencies, aiming to update and correct voter information ahead of the elections in the national capital scheduled for February next year.

This initiative allows citizens to make corrections in their details, report inaccuracies and register objections to any erroneous inclusions in the voter list, according to an official statement.

The CEO's office has stated that the final version of the electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

Delhi CEO P Krishnamurthy said the revision prioritises all newly eligible voters, particularly those turning 18 on or before January 1, 2025.

The updated electoral rolls are available at designated polling stations and voter centres, the statement said.

The CEO has also advised the voters to ensure that their names are listed on the roll, as a voter ID alone does not guarantee the right to vote. A voter's name must also be on the official list to participate in the upcoming elections, it added.

The statement further warned the voters to never have name in the electoral roll in more than one constituency or in any constituency more than once as it is a punishable offence under section 17 and 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.