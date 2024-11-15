Special summary revision of electoral rolls camps from Nov 16 in TN

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Special camps will be organised for the summary revision of photo electoral rolls for 2025, starting November 16, said election authorities.

The camps will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24, which are Saturdays and Sundays, at designated locations to assist the public in enrolling their names and making corrections to entries in the electoral roll, an official release said on Friday.

Forms for inclusion, deletion, Aadhaar-EPIC linking, modification, and transposition of entries will be available at these locations. Individuals can submit the completed forms at the designated centres, the release added.

The initiative aims to ensure maximum voter participation and accuracy in the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming elections. PTI SSK JSP SSK ROH