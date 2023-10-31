Special summary revision of electoral rolls undertaken in Thane district

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A special summary revision of the electoral rolls of all 18 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Thane district has been undertaken and will continue till December 9, an official said on Tuesday.

The exercise began on October 27, and the date of eligibility for registering the names in the list is January 1, 2024, he said.

Speaking to reporters, collector Ashok Shingare, who is also the district election officer, said after the due process, the final list of voters will be published on January 5.

A total of 1,29,372 voters have been added to the list in the last 10 months, and of these, 65,672 were men and the rest women, the official said.

As per the latest electoral rolls, there are 63,43,889 eligible voters in the district, of which 34,32,792 (54.11 per cent) are men.

Voters in the age group of 18-19 years have increased in the district to 75,223, while the number of disabled voters is at 33,338, it was stated.

Considering an increase in the number of voters, 133 polling booths have been added in the district, taking the total to 6,524, deputy district election officer Archana Kadam said. PTI COR ARU