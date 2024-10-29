Special summary revision of voters’ list begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday started a special summary revision of the voters’ list in Odisha.

This revision process will continue for one month till November 28, an official said.

To create widespread public awareness, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha organised a walkathon and a 'pathutsav' here.

The programme was inaugurated by CEO R S Gopalan.

Hundreds of students participated in the walkathon that started from Master Canteen Square here to Ram Mandir Square.

Later, a 'pathutsav' (street festival) was held in the city.

On this occasion, Gopalan said that every citizen who has attained the age of 18 years must register their name on the voter list.

“Our main objective is to strengthen democracy by creating widespread awareness among voters and 100 per cent participation in elections,” he said.

Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana said that democracy and elections are like two sides of the same coin and one is not possible without the other. PTI BBM BDC