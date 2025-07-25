Special Task Forces constituted in all districts to detect illegal immigrants: Manipur Police

Imphal, Jul 25 (PTI) The Manipur Police has constituted Special Task Forces (STFs) in all the districts to identify and take action against illegal immigrants residing in the northeastern state, officials said.

In addition, a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for verification and detection of illegal immigrants, including Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, has been issued to ensure uniform and coordinated action at the district level, they said.

"The Manipur Police has taken up the issue of illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshi/Rohingyas (Myanmar nationals)/Pakistani nationals with utmost seriousness in view of its growing importance." “To strengthen enforcement, Special Task Forces (STFs) have been constituted in all districts to detect, identify, and take appropriate legal action against illegal immigrants residing in the state,” a police statement said.

Senior officers are conducting regular review of the progress and effectiveness of the actions being taken in this regard, it said.

The development comes in the wake of eviction drives against illegal immigrants in neighbouring Assam and fears of the affected people entering Manipur, the officials said.