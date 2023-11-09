Special team constituted to stop digging of illegal borewells in Bengaluru Urban district: Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju on Thursday said a special team comprising senior officers has been constituted to prevent digging of illegal borewells in Bengaluru Urban district.

He said this needs to be done to prevent the depletion of the groundwater table.

"It is true that, of late, permission is not being obtained to dig borewells in Bengaluru Urban district. We need to stop this as there have been complaints. I have instructed the Directorate of Groundwater to look into the matter," Boseraju said.

The special team has been told to conduct random checks of borewells in surprise raids.

He also directed the Chief Engineer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to instruct officials to conduct checks.

The special team has been constituted, as per the minister's directions, under the leadership of Deputy Director of the Directorate of Groundwater G Jayanna and senior geologist H M Nagaraj, it was stated. PTI AMP RS ANE