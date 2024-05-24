New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements at August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road on Saturday.

"Due to special traffic arrangements, the traffic on August Kranti Marg (from Siri Fort Road T-Point to Balbir Saxena Marg) and Siri Fort Road (from Josip Broz Tito Marg to August Kranti Marg) will be regulated," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

The measures will be in effect from 7 pm to midnight to manage increased traffic flow in the area, the advisory said.

"Commuters are advised to avoid these roads during the specified hours and use alternative routes such as Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg and Josip Broz Tito Marg," the advisory added.

To mitigate congestion, the general public is urged to plan their journeys accordingly and make maximum use of public transport.

Additionally, those heading towards ISBT, railway stations or airports should allow extra travel time to account for potential delays.

The general public and the motorists are requested to cooperate by avoiding the specified roads if possible and adhering to the directions of traffic personnel deployed at intersections, it added. PTI NSM AS AS