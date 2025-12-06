Special traffic arrangements in Guwahati for Post Malone concert

Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) The Assam Police on Saturday announced special traffic and logistical arrangements for American singer-rapper Post Malone’s debut concert in Guwahati, scheduled for Monday.

In a statement, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said restrictions will be enforced to ensure smooth movement for concertgoers as well as the general public..

“The regulations on the movement of vehicular traffic will be imposed on concert day to ensure safety of the common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, senior citizens and differently-abled persons, as well as free passage to emergency vehicles,” it said.

From 10 am on Monday, commercial goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles will face restrictions in the Khanapara area, where the concert will take place. For small vehicles, regulations will come into force from 3 pm and remain effective till the event concludes or as required.

Designated parking zones have also been arranged for attendees, the statement said.

It added that school buses, emergency vehicles and local residents will not be affected by the restrictions. The public has been advised to follow the Guwahati Traffic Police’s social media handles for real-time updates.

The Assam government had in May approved a new policy to promote ‘concert tourism’ and partnered with Bigtree Entertainment, which operates the BookMyShow platform, to organise national and international musical events in the state.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend Post Malone’s show, with a significant number likely travelling from outside Assam, officials said. PTI SSG RBT