Special traffic arrangements made for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom celebration

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab Police has prepared a special traffic management plan to ensure smooth conduct of ceremonies during ninth Sikh guru Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary celebration, Special Director General of Police (Traffic) A S Rai said here on Friday.

On the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, robust planning has been done, focusing on every aspect of convenience and security to ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty during the events, Rai said.

Vast parking areas, spread over 120 acres with a capacity to accommodate approximately 25,000 vehicles, have been created for the events.

Traffic management has been divided into different sectors for efficient handling, Rai said, adding that additional link roads, clear signboards, and route diversions have been arranged to connect these parking areas with the main roads.

He emphasised that the key responsibility of Punjab Police would be to facilitate the large number of devotees arriving at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

A traffic control room will remain operational 24x7 during the events, and the in-charge of each sector will report regularly to enable immediate action in case of any emergency.

Additional police personnel have been deployed on all major routes, who will monitor vehicular movement and also assist the devotees.

Extensive arrangements have been made, including special help desks for the elderly, women, and children, and medical emergency response teams, Rai said. PTI SUN RUK RUK